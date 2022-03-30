On Tuesday night, a 21-year-old man named locally as Lamar was shot and killed while sitting in a blue BMW at a car wash on Burngreave Road, in Burngreave.

Emergency services were alerted to the shooting at around 6.45pm and Lamar was taken to hospital but could not be saved.

Bullet holes were visible in the windscreen and car bonnet when the car was forensically examined.

Burngreave Road remains taped off after fatal shooting

A massive police cordon remained in place in the area last night as an investigation into the incident continued, over 24 hours after the murder took place.

The cordon is expected to be lifted at some time today.

Sheffield’s North East neighbourhood policing team said officers are carrying out increased high-visibility patrols in Burngreave following this incident.

The team said: “We know how concerning these incidents are for the local community, so if you see our officers out and about, please do come and speak to us. We're here to help.”

South Yorkshire Police said emergency services were deployed to the Diamond Hand Car Wash business at 6.45pm on Tuesday and an injured young man was taken to hospital but pronounced dead a short time later.

The getaway car used by the gunman responsible for the killing was later found torched in Darnall.