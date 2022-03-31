The gunman opened fire at the Diamond Hand Car Wash on Burngreave Road, Burngreave, on Tuesday evening – fatally injuring a 21-year-old man.

The victim, named by friends as ‘Lamar’, was sat inside a blue BMW when the gunman fired at the vehicle, with bullets penetrating the windscreen.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A police cordon remains in place in Burngreave today following a fatal shooting on Tuesday evening (Photo: David Kessen)

Lamar was taken to hospital but despite efforts to save him, he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The gunman is believed to have opened fire from a white Ford Fiesta, which was later found abandoned after being set alight.

MORE: Investigations launched into spate of shootings in Sheffield involving cars being fired at

The vehicle has since been recovered by South Yorkshire Police for a full forensic examination.

A 21-year-old man, named as Lamar, was shot dead in Burngreave on Tuesday evening. The gunman responsible is still at large

Today, the crime scene remains cordoned off and under police guard as investigative work continues.

Police patrols have also been stepped up in the wake of the gun attack.

Detective Chief Inspector Mick Hakin, who is leaving the murder investigation, said: “This incident will understandably cause shock and concern in the local community.

“I want to reassure residents that a dedicated team of officers will be working around the clock to piece together the circumstances of what has happened and trace those responsible. In the meantime, patrols have increased in the local area and I'd encourage anyone who is worried to speak to these officers - they are there to help you feel safe.”

Anyone with information about the shooting, or who has CCTV or dashcam footage which could help detectives, are urged to come forward.