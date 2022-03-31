A bunch of white chrysanthemums today marks the start of the police cordon on Burngreave Road, left next to a street sign in memory of the man who died in an incident at the Diamond Hand Carwash, which is now the subject of a murder investigation.

Police remained at the scene of the incident today with police cars arriving and leaving the scene throughout this morning. A section of the road has been closed throughout this morning as officers continued investigations at the site.

Flowers have appeared near the scene of the shooting on Burngreave Road, Sheffield

A scene of crime investigation van was parked at the north end of the cordon, while a large police van was stationed at the south side.

However, a section of the cordon had been removed with traffic now free to enter Catherine Road, which had previously been closed at the north of the cordon. The ‘road closed sign’, which had previously been positioned around 100m north of the cordon, had been moved to the edge of the police tape.

Officers are expected to re-open the road later today, although no official announcement has yet been made by South Yorkshire Police.

Detectives who are investigating the case have appealed for any witnesses to come forward. Anyone with information can call police on 101, making reference to incident 774 of March 29.

Police cars mark the cordon near the scene of the shooting on Burngreave Road, Sheffield

Police have stated that their patrols will be stepped up in the Burngreave area in the wake of the shooting.

