Emergency services – including police, firefighters and paramedics – were called out to an incident at the junction of Catherine Street, Catherine Road and Cranworth Road on Tuesday morning, October 18.

Police cordoned off a section of Burngreave Road between its junction with Brunswick Road and the Catherine Street and Catherine Road crossroads after responding to reports that a man had climbed onto the roof of a building on Burngreave Road at about 10.30am.

A police spokesman said: “Officers were present alongside our emergency services colleagues and Burngreave Road was closed at the junction of Catherine Street, Catherine Road and Cranworth Road while the situation was dealt with. Other roads in the area were affected too. After negotiating with the man he came down from the roof at about 5.10pm this evening. The scene has been cleared and the affected roads reopened.”

Pictured is the junction near Catherine Road and Catherine Street, off Burngreave Road, Sheffield, where police cordoned off a large part of the neighbourhood during an incident.

Police confirmed the man was arrested during an incident where there had been concern for the safety of a member of the public.

A man aged 33 and from Sheffield was then detained, according to South Yorkshire Police, on suspicion of domestic violence offences, possession of a weapon, possession of Class A drugs and affray. He remains in police custody at this time.

A police spokesman added: “We would like to thank everyone who heeded our calls to avoid the area and try and minimise disruption, and the patience of all those near the scene throughout the day.”

Advertisement Hide Ad