Richard Dentith, fondly known as 'Ricky', was pronounced dead after emergency services were called to Grimesthorpe Road in Burngreave at 2.52am on April 7.

A post-mortem examination concluded that the 31-year-old, who is understood to have had a son, died of a single stab wound.

This comes as three men, aged 33, 49 and 58, remain in police custody after being arrested on suspicion of murder.

Murdered Sheffield man Richard Denith

And now, some of Ricky's friends have shared heartfelt tributes on social media, recalling him as a 'funny' man who could make anyone laugh.

One wrote: “Rest in peace, Ricky! You were such a good lad the funniest most random guy going can’t believe this has happened I only saw you the other week!

“So many people are going to miss you especially your little boy… Justice will be served mate 100%!!! Thinking Of all your family and friends."

“Another said: "My boy gunner miss you brother I'm heartbroken! Justice will be served for you I promise."

One woman said: "RIP, Ricky you will be missed. You were sooo funny, always made me laugh. Taken away too soon."

Door-to-door enquiries launched

Since the fatal stabbing, uniformed officers have been conducting CCTV and door-to-door enquiries into the circumstances surrounding his death.

Senior Investigating Officer DCI Phil Etheridge said the police are asking anyone who saw anything, even slightly suspicious on Wednesday evening to contact the force immediately.

He said: "We are working tirelessly to get answers for his family and even the smallest piece of information could help.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 112 of 7 April.

If you would rather send information directly in to the incident room, you can do so using this link: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/14SY22K03-PO1.

Alternatively, you can stay completely anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers via their website Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling their UK Contact Centre on 0800 555 111.