Mr Dentith (pictured) was pronounced dead after emergency services were called to Grimesthorpe Road at 2.52am. He was 31-years-old.

A post-mortem examination carried out yesterday evening concluded that he died of a single stab wound.

Mr Dentith’s grieving family continues to be supported by specially trained officers, and has asked that their privacy be respected at this time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Murdered Sheffield man Richard Denith

This comes as three men, aged 33, 49 and 58, remain in police custody after being arrested on suspicion of murder.

Senior Investigating Officer DCI Phil Etheridge, said: “I would ask that anyone with any information about Mr Dentith’s death, or who saw anything even slightly suspicious on Wednesday evening, contact us immediately.

"We are working tirelessly to get answers for his family and even the smallest piece of information could help.

“The large cordon around the scene will now be released, however uniformed officers will remain in the area conducting CCTV and door to door enquiries.

“If you do wish to report something, there are numerous ways you can contact us.”Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 112 of 7 April.

Dash cam, CCTV or mobile phone footage can be emailed into [email protected], quoting the incident number in the subject line.