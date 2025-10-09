Burngreave: Father & child injured in Sheffield dog attack as cops urge owners to "step up responsibility"
Sharing details of the incident today (Thursday, October 9, 2025), a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson described the dog attack, which is believed to have involved a pocket bully, as “distressing.”
It is believed to have taken place on Catherine Street, Burngreave on Friday last week (October 3, 2025).
The spokesperson added: “A father and his daughter were walking along Catherine Road when a dog, a pocket bully, fled from the owner and ran towards the man and girl.
“The dog is alleged to have started biting the child, causing injury to her shoulder. As her father intervened to protect her, he also suffered wounds to his right arm.
“The owner is reported to have got their dog and left the scene.”
An investigation was subsequently launched, and police say the dog believed to be involved has been seized and remains in police kennels, as their enquiries continue.
Inspector Steve Usher of the Dangerous Dogs Team within South Yorkshire Police said: “We continue to see incidents of dogs causing harm or fear across South Yorkshire, and the seizing of dogs and investigating crimes continues to put unprecedented demand on our officers and force.
“Every day we receive on average five calls to report of dogs causing fear or harm in South Yorkshire. Responding to these incidents takes officers away from other frontline duties and can ultimately be avoided.”
The force says it is “urging dog owners to step up and be responsible” as the unprecedented demand from dogs dangerously out of control in the county’s communities continues.”
“The majority of dog attacks and bites can be avoided. Understanding your dog, taking action, putting boundaries and routines in place, and being a responsible owner all reduce the chance of your dog injuring someone,” continued the spokesperson.
SYP has also shared the following tips for dog owners to keep “everyone in your family safe.”
- Never leave children and dogs unattended
- Make sure your dog has somewhere safe and comfortable to go to when you have visitors
- As your family grows and your children become older, changes in your house may need to be made. As children become more mobile, consider stair gates to separate your dog and child
They have also shared the following tips to follow whilst walking your dog:
- Walk your dog on a lead in public spaces
- Beware of other dogs while out walking
- Ensure your dog is microchipped and wearing a collar
- Understand your dogs behaviour and tailor your routes
If you are concerned about your dog’s behaviour, free help is available from the Dog’s Trust.