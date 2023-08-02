News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield weather: Yellow weather warning over thunderstorms set to hit South Yorkshire this afternoon

Heavy rain is also due to arrive at around 6pm while the UK as a whole gets soaked today.

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 09:27 BST

A yellow weather warning has been issued for Sheffield and much of England today (August 2) over thunderstorms predicted for this afternoon.

The nation is now a week into the school holidays and summer is still nowhere to be found. Heavy showers are predicted throughout the day in Sheffield, with only a short reprieve forecast between midday and 3pm.

However, the Steel City has also been issued a yellow weather warning by the Met Office over a chance of thunderstorms.

The warning extends across much of the Midlands and Wales today, with severe rain and flood warnings in place in the south.

In Sheffield, the heaviest of the rain will arrive between 5pm and into the early hours of Thursday morning. The Met Office warns that driving conditions are likely to be affected and there is a small chance of a loss of power.

Thursday (August 3) is so far set to be far drier and there may even be some sunshine in the morning before clouding over from midday, with a stiff northwestern breeze all day.

