Richard Wheeler murder: Accused Liam Jones due in court over attack near Sheffield pub The Bessemer

A man accused of the murder of a popular Sheffield Wednesday fan is due in court today for a plea and trial preparation hearing.
By Claire Lewis
Published 31st Jul 2023, 08:08 BST
Liam Jones, aged 20, of Morland Road, Gleadless, Sheffield, is due at Sheffield Crown Court accused of murder following the death of 56-year-old Richard Wheeler, last week.

Mr Wheeler was assaulted near to The Bessemer pub in Sheffeld city centre at around 11.10pm on Saturday, July 15 and was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

He could not be saved and sadly died on Tuesday, July 25.

Richard Wheeler died after her was assaulted on a night out in Sheffield. His alleged killer, Liam Jones, is due to appear in court todayRichard Wheeler died after her was assaulted on a night out in Sheffield. His alleged killer, Liam Jones, is due to appear in court today
Jones had been charged with Section 18 assault, Section 20 assault, and one count of possession of an offensive weapon before the death but then murder was added after Mr Wheeler passed away.

Mr Wheeler’s family said last week: “Richard was well loved by his family and all who met him. His loss will change our lives forever”.