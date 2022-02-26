This photo shows the damage caused when thieves attempted to force their way into a home on the Durlstone estate in Gleadless.

The victim, who asked not to be named, said two men had been caught on CCTV snapping one lock and using the blowtorch on another lock at the property.

He said: “They’re scum. They attack people who pay their way, and damage families and people’s livelihoods.”

Damage to the door of a house on the Durlstone estate in Gleadless, Sheffield, after thieves attempted to break in using a blow torch

He added that the damage would be costly to repair and said he planned to upgrade security at his home to protect it against future intruders.

Another person commented that it ‘must be a new way of getting in’, describing how burglars had used a blow torch on the door of a different property, where they had set off the smoke alarm and woken the occupants before fleeing.

South Yorkshire Police confirmed that officers were called to reports of an attempted burglary on the Durlstone estate between 10.30pm on Monday, February 21 and 7.30am the next morning, Tuesday, February 22.

“It is reported that unknown offenders had attempted to gain entry to the address by causing damage to a door with a blow torch,” said a spokeswoman for the force.

“Enquiries are ongoing to locate those involved. Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 188 of February 22.”