Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A 42-year-old man has been jailed after he broke into a family’s home, drove off in one of their cars and assaulted a police officer when he was tracked down.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matthew Dean broke into a property in Swallownest, Rotherham, taking the keys to two vehicles and escaping in one of them.

Matthew Dean has been jailed after he broken into a family home, took their cars and assaulted an officer when he was tracked down | SYP

Officers responded and tracked down the stolen vehicles using their fitted trackers, locating both of them a short time later.

Upon officers tracking the vehicles, Dean fled the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Forensic evidence later resulted in Dean’s arrest, with him being charged over his involvement.

Detective Sergeant Melissa Green, the officer in charge of the case, said: "Dean caused some real distress to a family when he broke into their home and took their vehicles.

"Through some great communication between the family and the officers, tracking the location of the vehicle, both were recovered a short while later. With forensic evidence placing Dean at the scene of the crime, Investigating Officer Shannon Lake was able to secure the evidence needed to get him before the courts.

"Being a victim of burglary can be extremely upsetting, as your home’s and private space is invaded. I am pleased we have got the person responsible behind bars."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dean appeared before Sheffield Crown Court on Wednesday, February 12, changing his plea to guilty for burglary, two counts of theft of a motor vehicle and assault of an emergency worker.

Dean, of Heath Road, Bradford, has been sentenced to three years and eight months in prison.