Jewellery and cash have been stolen following the theft of a safe from a Rotherham care home.

It is reported that between 12.35am and 1.45am on Monday, anuary 27, a safe was stolen from Byron Lodge Care Home in the West Melton area of Rotherham.

South Yorkshire Police said: “An investigation was launched, with enquiries ongoing and officers are now appealing for information that will further help with enquiries.

“If you can help, you can pass information to us by calling us on 101 or getting in touch via our website.

“Please quote incident number 162 of 27 January 2025 when you get in touch.

“Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.

“Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”

