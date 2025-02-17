The data used in this list is from Police.uk – the national website for policing in England – and covers the most recent available figures for South Yorkshire Police, which are for December 2024.

The Star has compared the figures from Sheffield’s four policing districts – Sheffield North East; Sheffield Central and North West; Sheffield South East and Sheffield South West – to compile the list of the worst streets in the city for reports of burglaries in December 2024.

To report a crime, please call South Yorkshire Police on 101.

Always call 999 in an emergency.

1 . The five streets hit hardest by burglaries in Sheffield, new police figures show The five streets hit hardest by burglaries in Sheffield, new police figures show | NW/Google Photo Sales

2 . On or near Wheatfield Crescent, Shiregreen: 4 reports of burglaries The joint-highest number of reports of burglary in Sheffield in December 2024 were made on or near Wheatfield Crescent, Shiregreen, with a total of 4 | Google Photo Sales

3 . On or near Keppel Road, Shiregreen: 4 reports of burglaries The joint-highest number of reports of burglary in Sheffield in December 2024 were made on or near Keppel Road, Shiregreen, with a total of 4 | Google Photo Sales