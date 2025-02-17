The data used in this list is from Police.uk – the national website for policing in England – and covers the most recent available figures for South Yorkshire Police, which are for December 2024.
The Star has compared the figures from Sheffield’s four policing districts – Sheffield North East; Sheffield Central and North West; Sheffield South East and Sheffield South West – to compile the list of the worst streets in the city for reports of burglaries in December 2024.
Always call 999 in an emergency.
1. The five streets hit hardest by burglaries in Sheffield, new police figures show
The five streets hit hardest by burglaries in Sheffield, new police figures show | NW/Google
2. On or near Wheatfield Crescent, Shiregreen: 4 reports of burglaries
The joint-highest number of reports of burglary in Sheffield in December 2024 were made on or near Wheatfield Crescent, Shiregreen, with a total of 4 | Google
3. On or near Keppel Road, Shiregreen: 4 reports of burglaries
The joint-highest number of reports of burglary in Sheffield in December 2024 were made on or near Keppel Road, Shiregreen, with a total of 4 | Google
4. On or near Beaver Drive, Woodhouse: 4 reports of burglaries
The joint-highest number of reports of burglary in Sheffield in December 2024 were made on or near Beaver Drive, Woodhouse, with a total of 4 | Google