Sheffield crime: Five streets hit hardest by burglaries

By Sarah Marshall

Crime and court reporter

Published 17th Feb 2025, 05:00 BST

New policing data has revealed the five worst streets in Sheffield for reports of burglaries.

The data used in this list is from Police.uk – the national website for policing in England – and covers the most recent available figures for South Yorkshire Police, which are for December 2024.

The Star has compared the figures from Sheffield’s four policing districts – Sheffield North East; Sheffield Central and North West; Sheffield South East and Sheffield South West – to compile the list of the worst streets in the city for reports of burglaries in December 2024.

To report a crime, please call South Yorkshire Police on 101.

Always call 999 in an emergency.

On or near Wheatfield Crescent, Shiregreen: 4 reports of burglaries

2. On or near Wheatfield Crescent, Shiregreen: 4 reports of burglaries

On or near Keppel Road, Shiregreen: 4 reports of burglaries

On or near Beaver Drive, Woodhouse: 4 reports of burglaries

3. On or near Keppel Road, Shiregreen: 4 reports of burglaries

The joint-highest number of reports of burglary in Sheffield in December 2024 were made on or near Keppel Road, Shiregreen, with a total of 4 | Google

The joint-highest number of reports of burglary in Sheffield in December 2024 were made on or near Beaver Drive, Woodhouse, with a total of 4

4. On or near Beaver Drive, Woodhouse: 4 reports of burglaries

The joint-highest number of reports of burglary in Sheffield in December 2024 were made on or near Beaver Drive, Woodhouse, with a total of 4 | Google

