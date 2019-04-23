Bullet holes can be seen in the front door of a Sheffield councillor’s house amid reports of a shooting this morning.

A house in Edgedale Road, Nether Edge, is cordoned off and under police guard this morning, with neighbours claiming that Labour councillor Mohammad Maroof lives there with his family.

Councillor Mohammad Maroof's home is sealed off after a shooting this morning (Pic: Sam Cooper)

Details have not yet been released by South Yorkshire Police but concerned residents said they saw armed police outside the property this morning after hearing a loud bang.

One woman said she heard a loud bang at around 3.20am.

She said: "It's scary. I live just up the road and walked past this morning with my kids and they saw the gunshot holes in the window and asked what they were. How do I explain it to them?"

Crime scene investigators arrived at the property earlier today to examine the crime scene.

Coun Maroof, who represents Nether Edge and Sharrow, has not yet issued a statement about the incident.

More to follow.