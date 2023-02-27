Police are warning they are ready to get tough with yobs following a spate of anti-social behaviour and vandalism at a Sheffield retirement village.

South Yorkshire Police’s Parson Cross neighbourhood policing team say they are currently dealing with a number of anti-social behaviour reports around the new Buchanan Green Retirement Village on Buchanan Road.

The site only opened recently and is home to a community of residents aged over 60. But officers say that it is now becoming a target for criminal damage and public order related offences.

A Parson Cross neighbourhood policing team spokesman said: “As a team, we take incidents of this nature extremely seriously and we will quickly respond to this situation and all of those who are about to be identified will be dealt with robustly and where crimes have been identified the offenders will be processed.

Police are ivestigating a number of anti-social behaviour reports around the new Buchanan Green Retirement Village on Buchanan Road, Parson Cross, Sheffield, pictured here during construction. PIcure: Google street view

“My message to parents within our community is to please consider where your sons and daughters are, who they are spending time with, and what they are doing when they are out of the home – it will come as a shock to some of the parents we visit this week to arrange an interview with their child at the police station.”

They added that groups of youths congregating within that area and who were involved in nuisance or anti-social behaviour would not be tolerated, and at the very minimum, would face a trip to the police station for formal process.

