The robbery took place on Broomhall Street, Broomhall at around 10.30pm on Wednesday, June 8 this year, and South Yorkshire Police have today (Tuesday, September 13) released a public appeal in a bid to try and identify the robber.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “A man was reported to have been approached by another man on Broomhall Street in Broomhall.

“The man threatened the victim, who shortly afterwards felt intimidated and walked to a nearby cashpoint at the Select and Save Store on Broomhall Street. The victim then withdrew money which he handed over to the offender before he walked away.”

Can you help police identify the man depicted in this e-fit? It has been released as part of the investigation into a street robbery on Broomhall Street in Broomhall, Sheffield

As part of the appeal, South Yorkshire Police have released the e-fit pictured here.

The South Yorkshire Police spokesperson added: “A number of lines of enquiry have already been carried out and detectives are now in a position to appeal for anyone who recognises the male in the e-fit to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the force via live chat, their online portal or by calling them 101 and quoting incident number 1146 of Wednesday, June 8, 2022.

You can access South Yorkshire Police’s online portal and their live chat function on their website here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/.