Brett Ainley: Man locked up on birthday over 'improvised explosive device' - Sheffield Crown Court

He was remanded into police custody on his birthday.

By Sarah Marshall
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 04:56 BST

Defendant Brett Ainley was remanded into custody on his birthday after pleading guilty 'possessing an explosive substance for an unlawful purpose' relating to an improvised explosive device.

During a hearing at Sheffield Crown Court on his 42nd birthday, Ainley was locked up pending his sentencing hearing next month.

Court documents show that Ainley, of Treefield Close, Wingfield, Rotherham admitted the offence, which relates to an 'improvised explosive device,' during a hearing held in front of The Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson KC.

The offence dates back to June 23, 2023.

According to guidelines from the Crown Prosecution Service, the expression 'explosive substance' shall be 'deemed to include any materials for making any explosive substance; also any apparatus, machine, implement, or materials used, or intended to be used, or adapted for causing, or aiding in causing, any explosion in or with any explosive substance; also any part of any such apparatus, machine, or implement'.

