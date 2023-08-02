Court documents show that Ainley, of Treefield Close, Wingfield, Rotherham admitted the offence, which relates to an 'improvised explosive device,' during a hearing held in front of The Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson KC.

According to guidelines from the Crown Prosecution Service, the expression 'explosive substance' shall be 'deemed to include any materials for making any explosive substance; also any apparatus, machine, implement, or materials used, or intended to be used, or adapted for causing, or aiding in causing, any explosion in or with any explosive substance; also any part of any such apparatus, machine, or implement'.