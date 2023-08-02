This historic home in the Rotherham countryside, not far from Sheffield, was once owned by the Bishop of Doncaster and composer Ralph Vaughn Williams.

A historic country home in Rotherham, near Sheffield, is being sold for £850,000.

The Bishop's Lodge, on Doncaster Road, Hooton Roberts, comes with five bedrooms, two bathrooms and two reception rooms, all spread over three floors.

It was once owned by the Bishop of Doncaster (hence the name) and was also the holiday retreat of the renowned composer Ralph Vaughn Willaims, who is buried in Westminster Abbey.

The property is being offered to the market by Fine & Country, who have described it as a "charming, grade II listed, stone-built period dwelling".

