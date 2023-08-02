News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Inside Ndiaye’s Marseille transfer as Blades plan for life after star
Ndiaye’s emotional goodbye message to United ahead of Marseille move
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings

Sheffield Houses: Historic 1750s residence once home to famous composer and Bishop of Doncaster for sale

This historic home in the Rotherham countryside, not far from Sheffield, was once owned by the Bishop of Doncaster and composer Ralph Vaughn Williams.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 05:00 BST

A historic country home in Rotherham, near Sheffield, is being sold for £850,000.

The Bishop's Lodge, on Doncaster Road, Hooton Roberts, comes with five bedrooms, two bathrooms and two reception rooms, all spread over three floors.

It was once owned by the Bishop of Doncaster (hence the name) and was also the holiday retreat of the renowned composer Ralph Vaughn Willaims, who is buried in Westminster Abbey.

The property is being offered to the market by Fine & Country, who have described it as a "charming, grade II listed, stone-built period dwelling".

This historic semi-detached home has origins in the 1750s.

1. Historic home

This historic semi-detached home has origins in the 1750s.

Photo Sales
The property has expansive grounds.

2. Grounds

The property has expansive grounds.

Photo Sales
This historic home was once the holiday retreat of renowned composer Ralph Vaughn Williams.

3. Famous former residents

This historic home was once the holiday retreat of renowned composer Ralph Vaughn Williams.

Photo Sales
It was also once the home of the Bishop of Doncaster.

4. Bishop's Lodge

It was also once the home of the Bishop of Doncaster.

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:PropertySheffieldRotherham