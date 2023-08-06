A teeny weapon made by a Sheffield man over 170 years ago will be heading to auction this month.

The miniscule penknife, measuring just 7mm with the blade closed, is smaller than a penny. It was made around 1850 by a master cutler who bet locals in a pub in Sheffield that he owned the smallest penknife in the world.

It was inherited by pensioner Brian Jackson, aged 79, who has spent his life collecting antiques from around the world.

The retired export finance manager from Staffordshire is now selling the knife, along with more than 160 antique weapons. The entire collection is expected to fetch between £40,000 to £50,000 at auction.

Brian said: “My aunt’s friend gave me the tiny penknife in the 1950s. Apparently in the dim and distant past one of their family members became a master cutler at one of the big Sheffield cutlery firms.

“He made the knife and apparently won many a bet with people down the tavern that he had the smallest penknife in the world.”

Other treasures being sold include a 19th century Chinese Pudao or ‘horse cutter’ broadsword worth £1,000-£2,000 along with various swords and guns from the Napoleonic War and the First World War.

Brian added: “I’ve always had an interest in guns since my childhood cowboys-and-Indians days but never thought they would be within my reach. One day I was chopping firewood - my household chore at the age of eight - and the axe shaft broke.

“I was given a WW1 bayonet by a family friend as something which would not break. Obviously this never chopped a piece of wood and was soon on display on my bedroom wall.

“This was in the early 1950s and it started a collecting hobby that has lasted a lifetime. I suppose it was the workmanship and how these things developed that was the real fascination. I like to research where they were made and discover their background.”

Brian is selling his antique armoury after his wife raised concerns about their safety.

He added: “Over the years some items have been displayed on walls or display cases in my home but most have been kept in a large, locked room with high security.

“I very reluctantly took the decision to sell due to my age and the fact that my wife is concerned about the collection should anything happen to me.

“I would like my finds to go to people who will appreciate them as much as I have.”