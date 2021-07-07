Sheffield Crown Court heard during a trial how Thamraze Khan, aged 31, of Club Garden Road, near Sharrow, Sheffield, had denied murdering his 28-year-old brother Kamran Khan but today the jury found him guilty of murder.

Police had been called to a property on Club Garden Road just after 2am, on November 15, 2020, after Kamran was found with serious injuries on a landing outside his brother’s blood-spattered flat by a neighbour.

Samuel Green QC, prosecuting, said another neighbour had also heard shouting and arguing from a communal walkway outside the block of flats.

Pictured is deceased Kamran Khan, who died aged 28, after he was found with a fatal stab wound at a property on Club Garden Road, Highfield, Sheffield, near Sharrow, on November 15, 2020.

Mr Green QC added: “Police officers attended at the scene shortly after 2am. One of them performed CPR on Kamran Khan but to no avail.

"An ambulance arrived and the police were informed that Kamran Khan was dead.”

A taxi-driver had previously picked up the brothers at Low Edges Drive, Sheffield, where they had been drinking alcohol, according to Mr Green, and they were dropped off at Club Garden Road before Kamran was found fatally injured.

Mr Green added: “Officers entered the defendant’s flat by force, after knocking the front door produced no response. There were blood stains throughout the property.”

Pictured is Sheffield Crown Court.

The defendant pointed out a broken vodka bottle on the floor of the flat, according to Mr Green, and said he had broken it in the hallway in his hand.

Mr Green said Thamraze Khan was arrested on suspicion of committing murder and told police he had been arguing with him and he did not know where he had gone.

Police recovered a long, blood-stained, black-handled knife from a bedroom doorway, according to Mr Green.

A Home Office pathologist, established the cause of Kamran’s death was due to a stab wound to the back of the chest penetrating the thick bone of the spinal column and the left lung.

Kamran had also been stabbed through his right armpit, according to Mr Green.

Thamraze had claimed he had been trying to defend himself after his brother had attacked him with a knife that the fatal stab wound occurred during a struggle following an evening of booze and drugs.

However, the jury found Thamraze guilty of murder.

Thamraze also claimed he and his brother had been drinking vodka, smoking cannabis and taking anti-anxiety tablets pregabalin before his brother started demanding money for more drink and drugs.

Forensic scientist Dr Gemma Escott said the knife had blood stains suggesting highly-likely matches to Kamran and Thamraze, which indicated the knife had been used to inflict the injuries to Kamran and the knife had been handled by the defendant.

Mr Green also said Thamraze had been subject to a previous police investigation in 2018 when he had been suspected of stabbing Kamran Khan in the back.

He was not charged over the previous incident.

Judge Rodney Jameson QC is due to sentence Khan this afternoon.