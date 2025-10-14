A brazen thief used an angle grinder to remove the lock from an e-bike parked up in Sheffield city centre.

The Giant e-bike was stolen in broad daylight from outside a building on Flat Street on the afternoon of Wednesday, October 1, 2025.

Police want help to trace the man pictured because it is believed he may be able to help them with their enquiries into an alleged Giant e-bike theft | Submit

CCTV images have been released of a man police officers believe may hold vital information about the theft.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “It is reported that at 1.35pm on Wednesday, October 1, an angle grinder was used to snap the lock and steal a Giant e-bike from outside a building in Flat Street.

“Following numerous enquiries, we are now releasing two CCTV images of a man we would like to speak to as we believe he may be able to help us with our investigation.

“He is described as white, of a slim build, in his early 30s and around 5ft 9ins tall.

“He is pictured in the CCTV image wearing a blue and black tracksuit and hoody and appears to have a greying beard for facial hair.

“Do you recognise this man?”

Anyone who can help is asked to pass information to police online or by calling 101.

You can also contact police online via their reporting portal.

Please quote incident number 479 of October 1, 2025 when you get in touch.

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.

Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form on the Crimestoppers website.