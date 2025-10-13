Lady's Bridge: Part of Sheffield city centre blocked off in police incident involving 'wanted man'

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 13th Oct 2025, 13:52 BST
Part of Sheffield city centre was blocked off in a incident involving a ‘wanted man’.

South Yorkshire Police, Yorkshire Ambulance Service and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue were spotted on Lady’s Bridge on Saturday and bus services were diverted.

Police were sent to Lady’s Bridge in Sheffield city centreplaceholder image
Police were sent to Lady’s Bridge in Sheffield city centre | Google

SYP today confirmed that there had been concerns over a man ‘in distress’ in the River Don, which Lady’s Bridge crosses.

The man was brought to safety.

The force told The Star: “At 11.32am on Saturday (October 11), we were called to reports of a concern for safety at Lady’s Bridge, Sheffield.

“Officers attended and found a man in the water in distress. Officers spoke to the man and brought him to safety.

“The 36-year-old man was taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries.”

SYP said the man was then arrested on suspicion of being wanted on recall to prison.

He remained in police custody this morning.

Bus company First announced that there were disruptions to its 8, 8a, 75, 75a and X3 bus services during the incident.

