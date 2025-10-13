Part of Sheffield city centre was blocked off in a incident involving a ‘wanted man’.

Police were sent to Lady’s Bridge in Sheffield city centre | Google

SYP today confirmed that there had been concerns over a man ‘in distress’ in the River Don, which Lady’s Bridge crosses.

The man was brought to safety.

The force told The Star: “At 11.32am on Saturday (October 11), we were called to reports of a concern for safety at Lady’s Bridge, Sheffield.

“Officers attended and found a man in the water in distress. Officers spoke to the man and brought him to safety.

“The 36-year-old man was taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries.”

SYP said the man was then arrested on suspicion of being wanted on recall to prison.

He remained in police custody this morning.

Bus company First announced that there were disruptions to its 8, 8a, 75, 75a and X3 bus services during the incident.