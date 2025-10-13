A woman in her 30s remains in hospital with life-threatening injuries after falling from a moving car in Sheffield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after the woman suffered life-threatening injuries in a road traffic incident on Burncross Road, Chapeltown, at around 6.32am on Friday (October 10).

Emergency services were deployed following reports that a woman had fallen from a moving car.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police are dealing with a serious incident on Burncross Road, Chapeltown, today | NW/ David Kessen

She was taken to hospital, where she remains in a life-threatening condition.

Her family has been informed.

A 45-year-old man arrested on suspicion of assault in connection with the incident has since been released on conditional bail while enquiries continue.

Officers are urging anyone who witnessed the incident, or who may have dashcam footage from the area at the time, to come forward.

Information can be provided via the police’s online reporting tool or by calling 101 and quoting incident number 114 of October 10, 2025.

Dashcam footage can also be submitted through the same online portal.