A police underwater search team is sweeping a river near scene of an alleged murder in Sheffield.

A semi-detached home in Barlow Drive, Stannington, remains cordoned off today (March 17) following the discovery of a man with fatal stab wounds in the early hours of Sunday.

South Yorkshire Police has confirmed a 44-year-old man remains in custody this morning. He is being held on suspicion of murder.

Our video above shows how the police service’s Regional Marine & Underwater Search unit has arrived, with officers currently sweeping the nearby Rivelin Glen.

The team can be seen searching the water using aquascopes, which allow investigators to see the bottom of a river as they walk.

