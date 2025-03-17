Watch: Underwater search teams sweep river near Barlow Drive home following as murder probe continues

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 17th Mar 2025, 11:56 BST
A police underwater search team is sweeping a river near scene of an alleged murder in Sheffield.

A semi-detached home in Barlow Drive, Stannington, remains cordoned off today (March 17) following the discovery of a man with fatal stab wounds in the early hours of Sunday.

Most Popular

South Yorkshire Police has confirmed a 44-year-old man remains in custody this morning. He is being held on suspicion of murder.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Our video above shows how the police service’s Regional Marine & Underwater Search unit has arrived, with officers currently sweeping the nearby Rivelin Glen.

The team can be seen searching the water using aquascopes, which allow investigators to see the bottom of a river as they walk.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

Related topics:SheffieldSouth Yorkshire PolicemurderVideo
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice