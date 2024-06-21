South Yorkshire dog kennels: Meet Gloria the ‘beautiful’ Bully who was found tied up and abandoned
and live on Freeview channel 276
Helping Yorkshire Poundies has introduced its fans to Gloria, a “beautiful, big, bouncy Bully breed”. The young girl found herself in stray kennels after she was found tied up and abandoned.
Now the Rotherham charity has stepped in to help give this girl a second chance of happiness - but they need help to cover her basic vet care.
Sign up today to get all of the latest news headlines from Sheffield and South Yorkshire delivered straight to your inbox, with The Star’s free emails
The kennel staff at the charity believe Gloria may have been abandoned due to her bouncy nature. They said: “[She’s] no longer the cute little puppy, and now a big bouncy girl - although we think she’s just as cute as any puppy, just look at that face.
“We have taken in a huge number of dogs recently (lots to introduce you to!!), and taking on another large breed is a big strain on our resources.
“PLEASE keep supporting us - any donations for Gloria’s care would be a massive help, and so appreciated.”
The charity, which is run entirely by volunteers, relies on donations to care for the dozens of dogs that come through its doors each year. Gloria’s vet care is expected to cost around £350.
To donate to the charity, or to find out more about their work, please visit: https://helpingyorkshirepoundies.co.uk/
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.