A dog charity based in Rotherham has introduced one of its latest newcomers as it asks for the public’s support.

Helping Yorkshire Poundies has introduced its fans to Gloria, a “beautiful, big, bouncy Bully breed”. The young girl found herself in stray kennels after she was found tied up and abandoned.

Now the Rotherham charity has stepped in to help give this girl a second chance of happiness - but they need help to cover her basic vet care.

Gloria the Bully has been taken in by Rotherham charity Helping Yorkshire Poundies. | Helping Yorkshire Poundies

The kennel staff at the charity believe Gloria may have been abandoned due to her bouncy nature. They said: “[She’s] no longer the cute little puppy, and now a big bouncy girl - although we think she’s just as cute as any puppy, just look at that face.

“We have taken in a huge number of dogs recently (lots to introduce you to!!), and taking on another large breed is a big strain on our resources.

“PLEASE keep supporting us - any donations for Gloria’s care would be a massive help, and so appreciated.”

The charity, which is run entirely by volunteers, relies on donations to care for the dozens of dogs that come through its doors each year. Gloria’s vet care is expected to cost around £350.