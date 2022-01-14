The 28-year-old was taken to hospital but later died.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bradley Hardy died after the motorbike he was riding was involved in a collision with a car on Manvers Way, Wath upon Dearne

An 18-year-old man, who was driving the car involved in the crash, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and has since been released under investigation.

South Yorkshire Police said Brad’s family described him as ‘popular and loved by all his family and friends’.

Echoing those sentiments, work colleague Jayne Hodgson paid tribuyte to him in a Facebook post.

She said: “Going to miss your smiling face at work, won't be the same. RIP Brad, you were one in a million.”

Andrew Stead added: “Only knew Brad for a couple of years. Really nice young man, will be missed at work.”

In another post, Kelsi Marie Hitchens said: “Rest In Peace Brad, you’ll be missed by many. Will never forget the crazy times we all had together.”

Zara Phillips described Brad as “one of the nicest guys you will ever meet”.

Work colleague Chloe France posted: “RIP Brad, one of the nicest guys you could meet, going to miss talking to you at work.”