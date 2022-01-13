South Yorkshire Police said a motorcyclist in his 20s died following a collision with a car on Manvers Way on Sunday, January 9.

The driver of a red Ford Fiesta – an 18-year-old man – was arrested on suspicion of drug driving and has been released under investigation.

Today, tributes have been left at the scene of the crash at the junction with Cawood Drive.

Bradley Hardy died in a crash in Wath upon Dearne while he was riding his motorbike

There were bouquets with notes for 'Brad'.

One note left for the young man recalled his 'infectious smile' and 'happy-go-lucky' attitude.

Two photos had been left including one of a group of friends wearing SWAT T-shirts with a caption that reads 'Squads out'.

Flower tributes have been left of the scene of a fatal crash in Wath Upon Dearne following the death of a motorcyclist in his 20s.

One candle at the scene was still burning yesterday.

Cawood Drive is a narrow residential street that leads directly on to Manvers Way, a 40mph main road.

The incident happened at 11.20pm on Sunday.

A red Ford Fiesta turned onto Manvers Way from Cawood Drive and collided with a Honda motorbike being ridden along Manvers Way.

A man in his 20s has died in hospital after his Honda motorcycle was in a collision with a red Ford Fiesta on Manvers Way on January 9.

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries but later died.

Brad’s friends and family gathered for a small memorial earlier this week and have turned to social media to pay their tributes.

Gayle Grives wrote on Facebook: “Beautiful seeing everyone gather for you tonight Brad Hardy you're loved by so many! Took far too soon!”

Friend, Amy Youel, explained how lovely a person Brad was.

Flowers and candles to the man - named in cards as 'Brad' - have been left at the junction of Cawood Drive.

She wrote: “One of the most down to earth realest people you could ever meet, thank you for the laughs n memories we got together. It was a pleasure meeting and getting to know what a genuine bloke you were. Pure n rare.”

Kellie Theaker, via Facebook, expressed her heartbreak.

She wrote: “You were truly one in a billion.”

South Yorkshire Police is appealing for any witnesses of the fatal collision to come forward to help with the investigation.

Anyone with dashcam footage is also urged to come forward.

Call 101 and quote incident number 867 of Sunday, January 9.