A police dog was called into action to detain a man after a suspected burglary at Sheffield supermarket

A burglary suspect was treated for minor injuries after being stopped by a police dog after trying to flee near Richmond, Sheffield.

The man had his thigh grabbed by the police dog, called Kiki, on Wednesday night (January 3), in a tussle as he tried to escape, say South Yorkshire Police.

The dog and her handler, PC Faye North-Gill, had been dispatched to the Co-Op supermarket on Richmond Road, Richmond, at 10.30pm on Wednesday, following reports of a burglary, said police.

Police dog Kiki was involved in an arrest in Richmond, Sheffield. Picture: South Yorkshire Police

The force said in a statement: "Upon arrival, a man matching the description was seen fleeing the scene and ran from officers along Hastilar Road.

"PD Kiki immediately started tracking a scent and led PC North-Gill to a cul-de-sac close by and indicated at a large shrubbed area in front of some houses.

"A man was seen to be hiding in the bushes and PC North-Gill requested he come out and present himself.

"District officers arrived to arrest the man, who then started to become violent, during which led to officers and the man on the floor as he attempted to escape.

"Threatening with PD Kiki for his compliance, PC North-Gill used her partner who showed the suspect that violence will not be tolerated towards her colleagues by detaining the man’s thigh."

Police said the man continued to attack officers and attempted to assault Kiki by kicking her with his other leg.

Officers called for back-up and the man, aged 41, was put into a police van and transported to custody after being arrested on suspicion of burglary.