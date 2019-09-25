Boy appears at court charged with the murder of Sheffield dad Lewis Bagshaw

A 16-year-old boy has appeared at court charged with the murder of Sheffield dad, Lewis Bagshaw, who died aged 21 after being fatally stabbed in the street in July.

By Sarah Marshall
Wednesday, 25th September 2019, 12:43 pm
Updated Wednesday, 25th September 2019, 13:28 pm
Lewis Bagshaw was fatally stabbed on July 21 this year

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Sheffield Crown Court this morning in front of the Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson QC, accused of Mr Bagshaw’s murder.

The hearing was adjourned until October 25, when the boy is expected to enter a plea.

A provisional trial date has been set for January 14 next year.

Lewis Bagshaw was fatally stabbed on July 21 this year

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

EATING OUT: These are the 11 Michelin recommended restaurants in Sheffield and the surrounding area

Judge Richardson remanded the boy into custody until his next court hearing.

39-year-old Scott Winter, of Southey Avenue, was also charged with Mr Bagshaw’s murder, but following a joint decision by South Yorkshire Police and Crown Prosecution Service earlier this month the charge was dropped and he was released from custody.

A total of seven individuals have been arrested as part of the ongoing investigation and five people are on bail pending further enquiries, two are released under investigation while enquiries continue.

The scene in Piper Crescent, Southey, Sheffield, after Lewis Bagshaw was fatally stabbed on July 21 this year.

Mr Bagshaw, a dad-of-one, was found injured on Piper Crescent, Southey on the evening of Sunday, July 21.

COURT: Man admits stealing from Sheffield doctor's surgery

He was taken to hospital where he died.

Anyone with any information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 1085 of July 21, or give information to Crimestoppers, anonymously, by calling 0800 555111.

People can also call the incident room on 01709 443507.

ACCIDENT: Firefighters cut casualty free from car after collision outside Sheffield school