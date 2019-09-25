Boy appears at court charged with the murder of Sheffield dad Lewis Bagshaw
A 16-year-old boy has appeared at court charged with the murder of Sheffield dad, Lewis Bagshaw, who died aged 21 after being fatally stabbed in the street in July.
The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Sheffield Crown Court this morning in front of the Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson QC, accused of Mr Bagshaw’s murder.
The hearing was adjourned until October 25, when the boy is expected to enter a plea.
A provisional trial date has been set for January 14 next year.
Judge Richardson remanded the boy into custody until his next court hearing.
39-year-old Scott Winter, of Southey Avenue, was also charged with Mr Bagshaw’s murder, but following a joint decision by South Yorkshire Police and Crown Prosecution Service earlier this month the charge was dropped and he was released from custody.
A total of seven individuals have been arrested as part of the ongoing investigation and five people are on bail pending further enquiries, two are released under investigation while enquiries continue.
Mr Bagshaw, a dad-of-one, was found injured on Piper Crescent, Southey on the evening of Sunday, July 21.
He was taken to hospital where he died.
Anyone with any information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 1085 of July 21, or give information to Crimestoppers, anonymously, by calling 0800 555111.
People can also call the incident room on 01709 443507.