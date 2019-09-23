These are the restaurants in and near to Sheffield that are recommended by the Michelin Guide.

These are the 11 Michelin recommended restaurants in Sheffield and the surrounding area

The Michelin Guide is widely considered the gastronomic bible of where to eat out – and there are a number of restaurants near to Sheffield recommended by the 2019 edition of the famous guidebook.

By Lloyd Bent
Monday, 23rd September 2019, 08:30 am

Whether it it in the city itself, or a short way away in the Peak District, there is no shortage of top quality places to eat. Not all of these have been awarded the prestigious Michelin Star, but all have been recommended by the guide.

1. The Old Vicarage, Sheffield

Michelin say: "A delightful former vicarage in a semi-rural spot on the city’s edge. Two fixed price menus offer sophisticated dishes with assured flavours and subtle modern influences; the ‘Prestige’ best showcases the chef’s abilities."

Photo: Google

2. Joro, Sheffield

Michelin say: "A simple but stylish place housed in the Krynkl shipping container development and run by a keen chef-owner. Daily changing small plates with unusual flavour combinations draw on a mix of modern British, New Nordic and Asian cuisine. Book the Chef’s Bench to really feel part of the action."

Photo: JPI

3. Brocco Kitchen, Sheffield

Michelin say: "A bright, laid-back ‘urban kitchen’ in a stylish hotel. As well as lunch and dinner they serve breakfast, coffee and cakes, and afternoon tea. The well-priced menu comprises a selection of small plates listed under the headings ‘The Hunter’, ‘The Fisher’ and ‘The Gardener’ – and these include some great salads."

Photo: Google

4. Rafters, Sheffield

Michelin say: "A long-standing city institution; the owners stamped their own identity on it by using Sheffield cutlery and Yorkshire tweed covered chairs. Refined cooking sees well-judged flavour combinations presented in an attractive manner."

Photo: Google

