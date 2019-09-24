Man admits stealing from Sheffield doctor's surgery
A 59-year-old man has admitted stealing money from a Sheffield medical practice, over the course of nine years.
Stephen Riley pleaded guilty to a charge of theft, relating to money stolen from the Hollies Medical Centre, during a hearing held at Sheffield Crown Court today.
Riley stole the money from the GP surgery, which is based in St. Andrew’s Road, Nether Edge, between July 2005 and February 2014.
Ian Goldsack, defending, said his client was ‘facing a prison sentence’ and asked for the sentencing hearing to be adjourned to allow for the preparation of a pre-sentence report.
Judge Michael Slater adjourned sentence November 22 and said he believed the sentencing judge would be ‘assisted’ by such a report.
He released Riley, of Clarke Avenue, Rotherham on unconditional bail until his sentencing hearing, and told him: “The fact I’m adjourning for a report and extending your unconditional bail does not indicate the type of sentence you will receive.
“All options will be open to the sentencing judge.”