Sheffield knife crime: Anthony Olaseinde shares details of weapons removed from city streets in video
Watch Always An Alternative boss, Anthony Olaseinde, discuss a haul of weapons recently removed from the streets of Sheffield.
Watch more videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Always An Alternative founder Anthony Olaseinde was "lost for words" whilst handling a series of weapons he had recently removed from the streets of Sheffield.
Anthony recorded a video to showcase the kind of weapons being used on the streets of Sheffield by gangs and young people.
The haul included lock knives and Rambo knives, with Anthony explaining why some of them had sticky handles.
You can watch the Always An Alternative video at the top of this page.