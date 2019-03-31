Machete attack suspect chased by armed police and drone

A machete attack suspect was chased down by a crack team of police officers who deployed armed vehicles and a drone before arresting them.

The attack which caused serious wounding to a victim happened in Doncaster.

South Yorkshire Police drone on the hunt for a suspected machete attacker

Police officers successfully caught the suspected attacker and brought him back to the station.

They are now carrying out further investigations.

If you have any information relating to the incident, call South Yorkshire Police on 101.

South Yorkshire Police have been contacted and we will bring you updates when we have them.