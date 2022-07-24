Emergency services rushed out to Bowshore Close, Batemoor at 11pm last night (Saturday, July 23) following the discovery of a man with life-threatening injuries.

The man, who has not yet been named but is believed to be in his 50s, could not be saved and sadly died.

Batemoor residents have reacted to the news that the man’s death is being treated as a murder, as a 20-year-old man and a man aged 34 remain in police custody this morning after being arrested on suspicion of murder.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The scene in Bowshore Close, Batemoor following the death of a man in his 50s, sparking a murder probe

A nearby resident, who did not want to be named, said she had woken up to the news this morning and was sad to learn of the man’s death.

“I can’t believe it. Poor man, can’t imagine what his family must be going through.

“I’d been away for the day yesterday, so was flat out when the police would have come. Didn’t hear anything at all,” she said.

A White Thorns Drive resident, who asked to remain anonymous, said that while he did not hear anything when police were initially called to the scene at 11pm last night, he noticed the emergency services were on the scene when he went to bed about midnight.

“I went to bed at about 12 o’clock and could see an ambulance and activity from the emergency services. When I looked out the window again at about 6am, the emergency services were still there,” the man said.

He added: “This is a closer-knit community than you might think.”

Margaret Settle had been dog-sitting for her brother at his property on Bowshore Drive, and said she was asleep when police would have been called out, but was surprised the dogs did not start barking with the commotion of an emergency services response.

She added: “The area’s normally very quiet. I don’t live here but when I’m at my brother’s you don’t normally see the police around here.”

Parts of Bowsure Close remain under police guard this morning, with a Crime Scene Investigation team on the scene, as investigations continue.