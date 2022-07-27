Police were called at around 4.00am this morning following the activation of an alarm at a restaurant in Leopold Square.

After arriving at the scene, officers found evidence consistent with a break in and several bottles of alcohol were believed to be stolen.

Orchard Lane, to the rear of Leopold Square, was cordoned off by police earlier today

During a search of the area, officers found and arrested two men, aged 43 and 32, on suspicion of burglary and they remain in police custody.

Enquiries are ongoing and the area was cordoned off this morning as officers investigated.

Deposit boxes could be seen strewn on the floor outside the premises within the police cordon and appeared to have been discarded.

Discarded, empty deposit boxes could be seen on the floor inside the cordon

The cordon ran around the back of the restaurants on Orchard Lane and also cut off Leopold Square from pedestrians.

Police vans could be seen within the cordoned off area as officers investigated.