The woman was rushed to hospital on Monday shortly after being knocked off her bike on Ecclesall Road, near the Hunters Bar roundabout, with serious leg injuries.
Police say they believe the car that hit her, at around 6.30am on July 25, was a grey Nissan note, which entered the roundabout from the Brocco Bank exit.
Officers are now appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident, anyone with dashcam footage which may have caught it, or someone with CCTV which may cover the road, to come forward.
You can give information to officers using their live chat, online portal or by calling 101.
Quote incident number 139 of July 25.
Dashcam and CCTV footage can be sent to South Yorkshire Police using the following email: [email protected]
The force’s online portal is found here.