The woman was rushed to hospital on Monday shortly after being knocked off her bike on Ecclesall Road, near the Hunters Bar roundabout, with serious leg injuries.

Police say they believe the car that hit her, at around 6.30am on July 25, was a grey Nissan note, which entered the roundabout from the Brocco Bank exit.

Officers are now appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident, anyone with dashcam footage which may have caught it, or someone with CCTV which may cover the road, to come forward.

South Yorkshire Police said: “A cyclist, a 35-year-old woman, was riding down Ecclesall Road towards Hunters Bar roundabout when it is reported that a car, believed to be a grey Nissan Note, entered the roundabout from the Brocco Bank exit and collided with the cyclist.

“The cyclist was taken to hospital with serious leg injuries.

“Officers are now appealing for anyone who may have been at the scene and witnessed the collision, anyone with dash cam which may have caught the incident, or those with CCTV which may cover the road, to come forward.”

You can give information to officers using their live chat, online portal or by calling 101.

Quote incident number 139 of July 25.

Dashcam and CCTV footage can be sent to South Yorkshire Police using the following email: [email protected]