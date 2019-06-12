Bogus officials stole £6,000 from a Rotherham woman's home

They struck at the 75-year-old's home in East Dene at around 3.30pm on Monday, June 10.

A man approached the woman and said he had been sent to check her drains, stating that neighbours had raised some concerns.

As a second suspect distracted the woman, the first man is believed to have stolen £6,000 from an upstairs bedroom.

One man was white, in his mid 30s, around 5ft 6in, had dark, brown hair and was wearing dark clothing.

The other was also white, in his mid 50s, around 5ft 4in tall, of a large build and was wearing light clothing and a flat cap.

There were two incidents earlier that day in which men tried to con elderly women in the area.

In the first incident a man called at the home of an 72-year-old woman in Thrybergh between 12 and 2.30pm and claimed to be a council worker.

He informed the woman that she needed a machine installing in her bedroom, which would cost her £40.

When the woman said she did not have any money in the house, but her son and carers were due to arrive soon, he left with no explanation.

He was white, between 30 and 40 years old, of average height, stocky and clean shaven.

He is believed to have been wearing a navy cap and a khaki coloured work jacket.

At 3.20pm that day a 75-year-old woman in Herringthorpe was contacted by a man who pulled up outside her house in a white van.

After he offered to do some gardening for her, the woman let the man into her living room while she went upstairs to get some money. When the suspect followed her, the woman challenged him and told him to leave.He was young, white and wore beige clothing.

Detective Inspector Andy Knowles said: “Whilst there are differences in these incidents, we are treating them as linked and would ask residents to report any similar incidents to us.

“I’d like to ask residents to be vigilant and be mindful of anyone offering to do work who does not seem genuine.

“If you have elderly friends of relatives who you think could be vulnerable to incidents like this, please talk to them and ask them to call us to report anything suspicious.”