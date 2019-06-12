Police respond to complaints of indecent exposure in Sheffield street
A man was accused of exposing himself this morning in his house as children were on their way to school and commuters were passing his home on their way to work.
By Claire Lewis
Wednesday, 12 June, 2019, 10:34
South Yorkshire Police said the force received a report of a case of ‘indecent exposure’ at a property in Stanhope Road, Intake, at around 9am this morning.
Officers are due to speak to the man concerned today.
According to the Sexual Offences Act 2003, an offence is committed if a person intentionally exposes their genitals and intends that someone will see them and be caused alarm or distress.
The crash was reported to emergency services at 8am.