A man attacked and threatened staff in a Sheffield city centre shop, leaving one hurt.

Eesa Omar, from Foxwood Grove, near Intake, Sheffield, was arrested over the incident at the B&M store on Haymarket, after police were called to the scene.

South Yorkshire Police said they were called following reports Omar, aged 31, had become aggressive towards security and other staff members inside the store.

They said he had refused to leave the store and became involved in a tussle with a security guard who was trying to remove him. He also assaulted a member of staff, causing bruising to his arm.

Omar has now been jailed over the incident, after appearing before Sheffield magistrates two days later. He had previously been given a suspended prison sentence for a previous offence, which was activated by the latest case.

Police said in a statement: “Omar was arrested following our arrival but he launched a tirade of abuse at one of the arresting officers which was racist in nature.

“He was further charged with common assault, using threatening, abusive or insulting words and behaviour with intent to cause fear of or provoke unlawful violence, racially or religiously aggravated common assault/ beating, and using racially aggravated threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour causing another person harassment, alarm or distress.”

Omar was sentenced to 18 weeks in prison consecutive to the 26 weeks he received as a result of his suspended sentence being activated. It means he will serve a total of 44 weeks in jail.

Sheffield city centre neighbourhood policing team Inspector Andrew Rimmer, said: "We will not tolerate abuse directed at our officers and anyone who exhibits this type of unacceptable behaviour will feel the full force of the law.

"Our officers work extremely hard every day to keep people safe, and the last thing they deserve is abuse of any kind.

“Omar posed a clear danger to store staff and even threatened to stab one worker who tried to remove him. He has received swift justice and we are pleased with the prison term he's been handed."