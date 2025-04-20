Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man is in hospital with serious injuries after a violent attack near a Sheffield pub.

The man, aged in this 30s, is in hospital, where his condition is described as ‘serious’, after the incident which happened on Saturday night.

The attack happened near the Sherwood pub, on Birley Moor Road, according to South Yorkshire Police. A section of the street has today been sealed off with blue and white police tape following the incident while officers carried out investigations.

Police say a man was attacked near the Sherwood pub, on Birley Moor road.Photo: Google | Google

South Yorkshire Police have issued a statement on the incident, and say they are appealing for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage or information to come forward.

They said: “At 8.37pm yesterday (Saturday 19 April), we were called to reports of an assault on Birley Moor Road.

“It is reported a man in his 30s was assaulted near to The Sherwood pub. The man was taken to hospital, with a head injury, where he remains in a serious condition.

“Officers are keen to hear from any witnesses to the incident and anyone who may have dashcam footage prior to, or after, the incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via their online live chat, their online portal or by calling 101. They ask anyone to quote incident number 832 of April 19, 2025 when they get in touch.

You can also pass on information anonymously though Crimestoppers by phoning 0800 555 111 on logging onto the Crimestoppers website.

