Sheffield Wednesday midfielder comes through surgery to aid season-ending issue

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Youngster Rio Shipston played a big part in Wednesday under-21s’ valiant effort in the Professional Development League this season but last month announced he was to miss the remainder of the campaign through injury. The 19-year-old has ben missed; defeat at Sheffield United last week was their second on the spin and left them short in a three-way battle for the play-off spots with the Blades and Birmingham City likely to prevail.

Shipston, who has played five times for Wednesday’s first team including three substitute appearances in League One, posted an update on social media to reassure fans that his surgery had gone well. The youngster is expected to be able to re-enter the fold in time for pre-season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The specific nature of his issue has not yet been specified, though in his latest update he thanked Ernest Schilders for the success of the procedure. Dr Schilders is listed online as a hip, groin and hamstring surgeon of some repute.