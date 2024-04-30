Sheffield Wednesday midfielder comes through surgery to aid season-ending issue
Youngster Rio Shipston played a big part in Wednesday under-21s’ valiant effort in the Professional Development League this season but last month announced he was to miss the remainder of the campaign through injury. The 19-year-old has ben missed; defeat at Sheffield United last week was their second on the spin and left them short in a three-way battle for the play-off spots with the Blades and Birmingham City likely to prevail.
Shipston, who has played five times for Wednesday’s first team including three substitute appearances in League One, posted an update on social media to reassure fans that his surgery had gone well. The youngster is expected to be able to re-enter the fold in time for pre-season.
The specific nature of his issue has not yet been specified, though in his latest update he thanked Ernest Schilders for the success of the procedure. Dr Schilders is listed online as a hip, groin and hamstring surgeon of some repute.
Shipston’s post read: “Successful Surgery, massive thankyou to Ernest Schilders and the rest of the surgeons. I will be back.”