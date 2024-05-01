Can you recognise anyone you know?
1. Dalek
The children of the Maud Maxfield School, Sheffield, enjoy a visit from a Dalek, built by Thomas Ward and Sons Limited, in the playground of the school in 1965 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
2. Grammar
Only one man - the caretaker! - in this 1955 picture of staff at Abbeydale Girls’ Grammar School Photo: from Frances Soar
3. Sixth form
The 1961 sixth form at Abbeydale Girls' Grammar School with Miss Williams, Dr Green (Headmistress) and Miss Lucas Photo: Submitted
4. Brightside
Mr Lindley's class at Brightside School in 1952. Submitted by Trevor Backhouse Photo: Submitted