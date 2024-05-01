Sheffield retro: 16 nostalgic photos looking back at school days in the 50s and 60s

A search of our archives brings you these photographs of school days in Sheffield in the 1950s and 1960s.
By Jane Salt
Published 1st May 2024, 05:00 BST

Can you recognise anyone you know?

The children of the Maud Maxfield School, Sheffield, enjoy a visit from a Dalek, built by Thomas Ward and Sons Limited, in the playground of the school in 1965

Only one man - the caretaker! - in this 1955 picture of staff at Abbeydale Girls’ Grammar School

The 1961 sixth form at Abbeydale Girls' Grammar School with Miss Williams, Dr Green (Headmistress) and Miss Lucas

Mr Lindley's class at Brightside School in 1952. Submitted by Trevor Backhouse

