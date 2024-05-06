It was the start of a new decade in Sheffield, and in The Star, it was black and white.

That was 1970, and while there was lots going on in a city that looked very different to how it does now, our photographers were still taking pictures using black and white film.

Now, 54 years later, we have used modern technology to transform those retro photos from the past into colour.

In the gallery below, we are showing those 27 colourised pictures for the first time.

They show how the city looked back in the days when you could still drive up The Moor.

For a few days at the start of the year again, you could get a train from Victoria Station.

And if you fancied cooling off in the hot weather you could swim or paddle in Millhouses Park.

The also show the very different way we dressed back then, and the very different cars we drove around in, as well as the classrooms that the city’s youngsters learned in.

1 . 1970 in colour We have used technology to transform our old black and white pictures of 1970 into colour, and put together a galley showing 27 of the best. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales

2 . Skiing Hallamshire Ski Club at Meersbrook Park in March 1970. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales

3 . YMCA Sheffield new YMCA Headquarters in Broomhall opened officially in March 1970. A general view of the foyer and reception desk, March 21, 1970. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales

4 . Market traders Market traders working in Dixon Lane, Sheffield, September 25, 1970......fruit stall. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales