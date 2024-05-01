Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man has tragically died in a car crash at Park Square roundabout, police have announced.

The man, aged 81, died at the scene of the incident, say officers, and the roundabout was partially closed for several hours while emergency services dealt with the incident. South Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service were on the scene

Police were called out at 11.30am yesterday and say that the collision, at the roundabout’s junction with Exchange Place, involved a silver Jaguar XF and a white Astra.

Officers have launched an appeal for information to find out what happened.

They said in a statement: “Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, an 81-year-old man died at the scene. His family is being supported by roads policing officers.

“Officers investigating are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision, the car prior to the collision or has dashcam footage. If you believe you can help, please get in touch online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 306 of 30 April 30, 2024.” Footage can be submitted via email to [email protected] with the incident number in the subject line.

You can also contact police online through www.southyorkshire.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us-beta/contact-us.

South Yorkshire Police yesterday asked members of the public to avoid the area, and find alternative routes if possible while they were on the scene

A number of bus routes were also diverted.