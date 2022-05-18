But the player, who used to be on Nottingham Forest’s books, says what happened to him will not destroy his respect for Forest fans, despite it apparently being a fan of the Nottingham side that attacked him.

He said on Sheffield United’s social media pages today: “One mindless idiot ruined what was a great night of football. Congratulations to Nottingham Forest on their victory and good luck in the final. As an ex Forest player I will not let one scumbag ruin my respect for the Forest fans.

Sheffield United skipper Billy Sharp says one mindless idiot ruined a great night of football, after he was attacked last night.

“Incredibly proud to be captain of this group of Sheffield United players. They gave their all and can hold their heads up high.

“We will be back and go again. Thank you for all your messages and support after the incident.”

A man has been arrested after Sheffield United captain Mr Sharp appeared to be headbutted in the aftermath of the Championship Play-Off semi-final between the Blades and Nottingham Forest last night.

Following Forest's penalty shoot-out win at the City Ground which booked the team a place at Wembley, thousands of supporters spilled onto the pitch.

Mr Sharp, who wasn’t in the playing squad due to injury, was standing on the sidelines when a man appeared to run at him, knocking the United skipper to the floor.

It is understood that Nottinghamshire Police continue to hold the man in custody and he is still being questioned by officers over the incident, which is reported to have left the player needing stitches.

Nottinghamshire Police’s chief inspector Paul Hennessy said earlier: “A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault in connection with this incident.”