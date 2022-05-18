The man was arrested after the Sheffield United captain appeared to be headbutted in the aftermath of the Championship Play-Off semi-final between the Blades and Nottingham Forest last night.

Following Forest's penalty shoot-out win at the City Ground which booked the team a place at Wembley, thousands of supporters spilled onto the the pitch.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man remains in custody this afternoon accused of attacking Sheffield United caption Billy Sharp

Sharp, who wasn’t in the playing squad due to injury, was standing on the sidelines when a man appeared to run at him, knocking the United skipper to the floor.

It is understood that Nottinghamshire Police continue to hold the man in custody and he is still being questioned by officers over the incident, which is reported to have left the player needing stitches.