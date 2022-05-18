Billy Sharp Sheffield United: Man remains in police custody after attack on Blades captain

A man accused of assaulting Sheffield United striker Billy Sharp remains in police custody this afternoon.

By David Kessen
Wednesday, 18th May 2022, 1:04 pm

The man was arrested after the Sheffield United captain appeared to be headbutted in the aftermath of the Championship Play-Off semi-final between the Blades and Nottingham Forest last night.

Following Forest's penalty shoot-out win at the City Ground which booked the team a place at Wembley, thousands of supporters spilled onto the the pitch.

A man remains in custody this afternoon accused of attacking Sheffield United caption Billy Sharp

Sharp, who wasn’t in the playing squad due to injury, was standing on the sidelines when a man appeared to run at him, knocking the United skipper to the floor.

It is understood that Nottinghamshire Police continue to hold the man in custody and he is still being questioned by officers over the incident, which is reported to have left the player needing stitches.

Nottinghamshire Police’s chief inspector Paul Hennessy said earlier: “A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault in connection with this incident.”

