The man was arrested after the Sheffield United captain appeared to be headbutted in the aftermath of the Championship Play-Off semi-final between the Blades and Nottingham Forest last night.
Following Forest's penalty shoot-out win at the City Ground which booked the team a place at Wembley, thousands of supporters spilled onto the the pitch.
Sharp, who wasn’t in the playing squad due to injury, was standing on the sidelines when a man appeared to run at him, knocking the United skipper to the floor.
It is understood that Nottinghamshire Police continue to hold the man in custody and he is still being questioned by officers over the incident, which is reported to have left the player needing stitches.
Nottinghamshire Police’s chief inspector Paul Hennessy said earlier: “A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault in connection with this incident.”