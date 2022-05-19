Robert Biggs, aged 30, of Derbyshire, has been charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and going on to the playing area at a football match.

He has been remanded in custody since his arrest on Tuesday night and is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court today.

A man has been charged after Sheffield United captain Billy Sharp was attacked after the Blades lost a penalty shoot-out against Nottingham Forest on Tuesday night (Photo: Getty)

When Forest fans invaded the pitch at the end of the game, Sharp, who was on the sidelines due to injury, was assaulted and required stitches.

Assistant Chief Constable Rob Griffin, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “I am pleased we have now charged a suspect in connection with this assault. This is a result of hard work done throughout the night and today involving numerous police departments.

“We continue to work closely with both football clubs who are supporting our investigation following this incident.

“Cases such as this will hopefully serve as a deterrent to anyone thinking of getting involved in violent disorder at football matches. Incidents are treated extremely seriously by the force and football clubs and people involved will be held to account.”