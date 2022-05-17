The Blades must overturn a 2-1 deficit from the first leg in tonight’s televised clash at the City Ground.
The winner of the tie will play Huddersfield at Wembley next Sunday for a place in the Premier League, worth around £120 million.
Sander Berge’s late header at Bramall Lane on Saturday halved Forest’s advantage in injury time.
Goals from Jack Colback and Brennan Johnson had given them a 2-0 lead.
Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has told his players to make sure they are the ones making the headlines at full time.
The Blades have come from behind to win on four occasions this season and Heckingbottom wants them to inspire another momentum swing.
“Forest are in the limelight and that’s been the narrative of the leg, they’re at home, one foot at Wembley if you like and a lot of people are talking about the season they’ve had,” Heckingbottom told a press conference.
“It’s our job to make sure they’re talking about us afterwards.
“There’s already been massive swings in momentum and there will be some more on Tuesday night – and hopefully it swings our way at the end.
“What have we got to lose? We’ve been in this position from day one, chasing, so it’s no different to us.”
Forest have one of the best home records in the division and have not lost a league game at home in 2022, their only defeat on home turf coming in a 1-0 FA Cup loss to Liverpool in March.
United are looking to bounce straight back following their relegation last season, while Forest have been absent from the top flight since 1999.
Keinan Davis is pushing for a return to Nottingham Forest’s starting line-up for tonight’s second leg.
Davis featured for the final 13 minutes of Saturday’s first leg after shrugging off a hamstring strain, and could replace Sam Surridge up front.
Forest boss Steve Cooper has no new injury concerns, with Ryan Yates passed fit despite suffering another knock to his injured shoulder.
Nottingham Forest vs Sheffield United LIVE
Last updated: Tuesday, 17 May, 2022, 22:32
- Nottingham Forest lead 2-1 from first leg at Bramall Lane
- Winner of tie will play Huddersfield in Championship play-off final at Wembley next Sunday
- Paul Heckingbottom makes two changes for Sheffield United, while Forest are unchanged.
Gibbs-White misess
Nottingham Forest go through. Pitch invasion and pandemonium at the City Ground.
Joe Lolley misses
Ndiaye scores
Berge scores
Hourihane misses, Cafu scores
It’s 2-0 Forest.
Brennan Johnson scores
Norwood misses
Penalties in front of the away fans
We’re about to get going...
Penalties.
Well if that half hour was nervy just wait for the next few minutes...
A further two to go
The game is opening up every time one team loses possession. United launch one into Forest’s half and Robinson beats Samba before falling to the floor. Some confusion over whether it’s a dive or foul. Ref gives a goal kick. No booking.