The Blades must overturn a 2-1 deficit from the first leg in tonight’s televised clash at the City Ground.

The winner of the tie will play Huddersfield at Wembley next Sunday for a place in the Premier League, worth around £120 million.

Sheffield United's John Fleck celebrates scoring his sides second goal during the Sky Bet Championship play-off semi-final, second leg match at the City Ground, Nottingham. PA Photo.

Sander Berge’s late header at Bramall Lane on Saturday halved Forest’s advantage in injury time.

Goals from Jack Colback and Brennan Johnson had given them a 2-0 lead.

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has told his players to make sure they are the ones making the headlines at full time.

The Blades have come from behind to win on four occasions this season and Heckingbottom wants them to inspire another momentum swing.

Nottingham Forest's Steve Cook battles for the ball with Sheffield United's Iliman Ndiaye during the Sky Bet Championship play-off semi-final, second leg match at the City Ground, Nottingham. PA Photo.

“Forest are in the limelight and that’s been the narrative of the leg, they’re at home, one foot at Wembley if you like and a lot of people are talking about the season they’ve had,” Heckingbottom told a press conference.

“It’s our job to make sure they’re talking about us afterwards.

“There’s already been massive swings in momentum and there will be some more on Tuesday night – and hopefully it swings our way at the end.

“What have we got to lose? We’ve been in this position from day one, chasing, so it’s no different to us.”

Forest have one of the best home records in the division and have not lost a league game at home in 2022, their only defeat on home turf coming in a 1-0 FA Cup loss to Liverpool in March.

United are looking to bounce straight back following their relegation last season, while Forest have been absent from the top flight since 1999.

Keinan Davis is pushing for a return to Nottingham Forest’s starting line-up for tonight’s second leg.

Davis featured for the final 13 minutes of Saturday’s first leg after shrugging off a hamstring strain, and could replace Sam Surridge up front.