Ecclesall Road shooting: Man charged with attempted murder over shots fired at Lamborghini
A man has been charged with attempted murder after shots were fired at a car in Sheffield last month.
In the early hours of February 7, the 20-year-old driver of a black Lamborghini was taken to hospital after sustaining bullet wounds in an incident on Ecclesall Road.
Now, South Yorkshire Police has charged Qamar Nain, 26, of St Stephens Road, Rotherham, with attempted murder over the alleged attack.
He appeared at Sheffield Crown Court on April 11.
This is the third arrest in relation to this incident.
A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder on 17 February. A second man, also 25, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder on 12 February. Both men were released on police bail while enquiries continue.
In the incident, the victim fled from Ecclesall Road to Whirlowdale Road, where he got into a white Rolls-Royce with two occupants already inside.
This vehicle reportedly also had bullet holes in it when it was recovered by police.