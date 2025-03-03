A man who was arrested over a string of alleged arson attacks in a Sheffield district has been released on bail.

The Beighton and Sothall areas of Sheffield were gripped with fear last week following three seemingly random overnight attacks on houses.

A 42-year-old man who was arrested last week on suspicion of starting a string of life threatening fires in Beighton and Sothall, Sheffield, has been released on bail. | Dean Atkins

Two incidents of arson were reported on Sunday (February 23) and a third on Tuesday (February 25). In all three, tens of thousands of pounds of damage was caused and lives were put at risk.

Officers believe they may be linked to eight other incidents which have taken place this year.

Now, South Yorkshire Police has confirmed a 42-year-old man who arrested last week has now been released on bail.

The man was originally arrested on suspicion of arson endangering life and criminal damage.

Speaking last week, Neighbourhood Inspector Katie Hammond said: “Whilst the investigation is ongoing and an arrest has been made, a plan is in place to ensure there are additional patrols in the area.

A string of devastating fires were started in the Beighton and Sothall areas last week when wheelie bins were pushed up against homes and set alight. | Dean ATkins, Stacey Gillatt

"Some of our officers wear plain clothes so please don’t be concerned if you don’t see police vehicles and uniformed officers.

“We understand the concern these incidents have caused in and around Beighton and would like to thank those who live, work, and travel in the area for their patient support so far.

"If you want to share your concerns with us, please contact the Neighbourhood Policing Team - we are here to keep you and your community safe and are always happy to reassure you in any way we can.”

Police are appealing for footage. Share it here

All other information can be shared online, via live chat or by calling 101, quoting incident number 56 of 25 February 2025.

Or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on freephone 0800 555 111 or at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.